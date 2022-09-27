ED searches premises of Coda Payments in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday searched the premises of Coda Payments India, distributor of Sea Ltd's Free Fire, as part of an investigation into the now-banned popular game.

The Enforcement Directorate said in a tweet that it had also frozen Coda's bank account with a balance of Rs 68.53 crore.

ED has conducted searches in 3 premises pertaining to M/s Coda Payments India Pvt Ltd in connection with an ongoing investigation under PMLA, 2002 against M/s Coda Payments India Pvt. Ltd and ‘Garena Free Fire’ mobile game & freezed bank account balance of Rs. 68.53 Crore. — ED (@dir_ed) September 27, 2022

Coda Payments did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.