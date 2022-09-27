ED searches premises of Coda Payments in money laundering case

ED searches premises of Coda Payments in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate said in a tweet that it had also frozen Coda's bank account with a balance of Rs 68.53 crore

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 27 2022, 17:31 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2022, 17:33 ist

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday searched the premises of Coda Payments India, distributor of Sea Ltd's Free Fire, as part of an investigation into the now-banned popular game.

The Enforcement Directorate said in a tweet that it had also frozen Coda's bank account with a balance of Rs 68.53 crore.

Coda Payments did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

