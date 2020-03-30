Editor's note

Dear Reader,

In view of the current unprecedented circumstances, we are making a few, temporary changes to your newspaper. They are geared towards focusing purely on the news, analysis and editorial comment at a time when one saga, the threat from Covid-19, overwhelms everything else.

We are suspending our Bengaluru-focused supplement Metrolife on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and turning it into an e-paper on Friday and Saturday; truncating our special business section on Mondays to two pages and Sunday Herald to four; suspending Travel but continuing Living, merged into the main newspaper; and focusing Showtime on OTT platforms and merging it, for now, with the main newspaper.

I would like to reiterate that these are temporary measures, and normal service will be restored very soon after the virus is beaten. Our feature journalists are waiting, fingers poised over keyboards, to churn out the kind of content we all love — it is, hopefully, not going to be too long a wait.

-Editor