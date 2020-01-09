Education Dept helpline to be launched in March

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that the Education Department will launch a helpline to address complaints by March 2020.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, he said, the helpline is not only for children but for teachers and students' parents also. “It is for the whole Education Department. Teachers, parents and people can make use of the opportunity”," he said.

“The helpline can be called for any complaint related to the Education Department. Our objective is to resolve problems within a stipulated time,” the Minister said.

The Minister said that education to nomadic children is being provided in tent schools, as per the court’s directive. “There are plans to rehabilitate nomads,” he added. To a query, he said, not a single child in the state should be deprived of education.

Strike

Commenting on the nation-wide strike by trade unions and various other organisations, Suresh Kumar said that those opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NDA-led government and the BJP are involved in the strike.

“More than a strike, it is seeking fulfilment of various demands of labour organisations. It is a political rally,” he remarked.