Education gets a push but does critical thinking?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Feb 03 2020, 07:28am ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2020, 07:28am ist
Credit: DH Cartoon (Sajith Kumar)

The Centre will soon announce a new education policy and the government has received over 2 lakh suggestions on it, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

Presenting the Budget for 2020-21, Sitharaman said Rs 99,300 crore has been allocated for the education sector and Rs 3,000 crore for skill development for the next fiscal.

This comes against the backdrop of the multiple attacks on universities and educational institutes across the country in the recent wave of student protests against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, NRC, violence on campus, among other things. 

