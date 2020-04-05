Eight Tablighi Jamaat members trying to fly to Malaysia intercepted in Delhi

Eight Malaysian nationals linked to Tablighi Jamaat, which is linked to 30 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in India at present, were intercepted at the airport in New Delhi on Thursday just before they were to fly out of the country to Kuala Lumpur.

They were among 30 Malaysian nationals who were to board the flight OD203 of Malindo Air, which was operating as a relief flight to transport the evacuees from Malaysia.

However, the immigration officials identified these eight persons as those linked to Tablighi Jamaat, whose members had spread out in the country after attending a religious gathering in south Delhi's Nizamuddin in mid-March. At least 17 deaths are linked to Tablighi Jamaat followers or those came in contact with them.

Officials said they were de-boarded from the Delhi-Mumbai-Kuala Lumpur flight, which was to depart at 12:40 pm, and sent to a government quarantine facility after immigration officials handed them over to the Delhi Police. The flight later departed with the rest of the 22 people who were to be evacuated.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had revoked the visas and blacklisted 960 foreigners belonging to Tablighi Jamaat on charges of violating tourist visa norms by indulging in missionary activities. It had also then directed state police forces to register cases against these foreigners for violating Foreigners Act and laws related to epidemics as well as relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

In Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, ten Indonesians, including five women, who attended the religious gathering, have been booked Sections 188 (disobeying a public servant's directions), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and those of Epidemic Diseases Act and Foreigners Act, 1897.

They have been placed under quarantine, while a local guide and four persons who provided them accommodation were also booked. In a similar action in Navi Mumbai, ten Philippines nationals were booked under similar sections.

According to the government, 30 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in the country are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation and around 21,000 people who either attended the gathering or those who came in contact with them have been quarantined across the country.

As of now, COVID-19 cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat have been detected in 17 states, including Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Jharkhand.