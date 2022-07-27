Eknath Shinde in Delhi again amid Cabinet expansion delay

Amid delay in the Cabinet expansion and impending Supreme Court hearing vis-a-vis disqualification proceedings, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is visiting New Delhi for the fifth time in less than a month.

During the visit on Wednesday and Thursday, Shinde would be meeting the top brass of the BJP.

Shinde will fly on Wednesday night.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, however, is in Mumbai.

The Shinde-Fadnavis government has come under sharp criticism from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Shinde, who heads a big faction of the Shiv Sena lawmakers, needs to do a balancing act by including people from his group and BJP in the council of ministers.

Besides, the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature has been delayed by around a fortnight.

On the other hand, the bunch of pleas vis-a-vis disqualification proceedings and other issues is set to be heard on 1 August by the Supreme Court.

Several districts of the state have witnessed floods and a relief and rehabilitation package has to be finalised.

So far Shinde had visited New Delhi four times - once the customary visit along with Fadnavis, when they met then President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state BJP President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The duo also visited New Delhi for the farewell of Kovind and the swearing-in ceremony of new President Droupadi Murmu.

In between Shinde had visited the national capital alone, when 12 Lok Sabha MPs, who owe allegiance to him, formed a new group.