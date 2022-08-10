Chidambaram mocks BJP over Nitish's betrayal

Encouraging defections from other parties welfare measure for BJP: Chidambaram

Chidambaram's comments came as Nitish Kumar again switched over the Mahagatbandhan, drawing outrage from the BJP

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 10 2022, 06:17 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2022, 06:17 ist

As the BJP alleging betrayal by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who snapped ties with the NDA to form a new government with erstwhile allies of the RJD-led Mahagatbandhan, Congress leader and former Home Minister P. Chidambaram made a sarcastic attack on the party, citing its own record.

"BJP never betrays the people of a State

"Encouraging defections from other parties is a welfare measure to uplift the defectors," he said in a tweet.

"Breaking other political parties is to purify those parties

"Destabilising state governments is to bring stability to governance in those states", he added.

"Launching investigations against Opposition leaders is to test the efficacy of laws passed by Parliament so that the laws can be more weaponised

"Congress mukt Bharat is to strengthen democracy through one party rule like China, Russia, Turkiye, Vietnam &amp; North Korea," he said in a subsequent tweet.

Chidambaram's comments came as Nitish Kumar again switched over the Mahagatbandhan, drawing outrage from the BJP.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
P Chidambaram
BJP

What's Brewing

The child influencer who rocked Cannes Lions 2022

The child influencer who rocked Cannes Lions 2022

Why 'summering' in Dubai makes perfect sense

Why 'summering' in Dubai makes perfect sense

Last month one of the hottest Julys on record: UN

Last month one of the hottest Julys on record: UN

Lowest July Antarctic sea ice on record

Lowest July Antarctic sea ice on record

Ways to considerably reduce household food waste

Ways to considerably reduce household food waste

 