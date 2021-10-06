Ending drug menace not possible with NCB alone, citizens have to report it, says Kranti Redkar Wankhede

Marathi film and television actor, theatre artist and entrepreneur Kranti Redkar Wankhede said that drug menace is so deep-rooted in the society that huge effort is needed to uproot it.

“It is not possible with the NCB alone. Citizens have to report it when they see it happening in the society,” Kranti told DH. She is the wife of NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who headed the probe into the drug bust on the Mumbai cruise ship.

“The main target customers of drugs in the society are young boys -- in the age group of 16 to 18 – who are drug peddlers and consumers,” she added.

“It’s very scary. Rich people have the money to splurge on. Among the poor, some are peddling only because they are addicts. We have to work hard to keep it away from the society and people,” said Kranti.

She added that her husband has completely dedicated his life to the service of society and she stands solidly behind him.

Kranti pointed out that “when the NCB nabs gangsters or others, which is so commendable, people don’t take much interest in such news. When it’s someone from Bollywood, the news gets highlighted".

Mother to three-year-old twins, Kranti has her hands full. “It’s like a one-man show at my house since Sameer is very busy. I have to take care of my kids, my job, so it gets too much at some point in my life.”

“But I am left with a great set of parents and parents-in-law. They are so supportive,” she said.

Talking about the dangerous operations and the multiple raids her husband carried out, she says “Sameer has one strong motto in life -- that your life has to be for others. His mother was a social worker and his father was in the police. He is fearless. I have known him for the last 20 years and he has always been like this.”

When Kranti is not running behind her toddlers, she is posting humourous content on Instagram, which has quite a big fan following. “I want to bring some lightness in the relationship, she said, adding “Sameer and I are poles apart. Somewhere, we complement each other because I bring the light when day in and day out he sees the dark side of the society.”

Moreover, she loves observing people and those little things that she sees in everyday life comes as relatable content on Instagram.

It was with the Marathi film ‘Soon Asavi Ashi’ that Kranti made her film debut.

She also directed the film ‘Kaakan’. In Prakash Jha's 'Gangaajal', she played the role of a kidnapped girl.

Speaking about the Marathi film industry, she said, "We are like a tiny family here. Covid has affected the industry badly. But now cinemas are opening. And there are OTT channels exclusively for Marathi now.”

She is proud and enjoys being part of the Marathi film industry. “Brilliant content is being made here, although they are made on a low budget. We have some international-level filmmakers in Marathi."

As far as her twin daughters, all of three, are concerned and the couple’s dreams for them, she said, "They can be whatever they want to be. Let them find their own space. I am very neutral about it. But Sameer has already decided they are going to wear the uniform. He wants them to be the first twin police officers of India,” she laughs.

Kranti finds hope in the new generation and strongly believes that they are righteous. “They don’t support corruption, they feel you have to punish the guilty whoever they are,” she said.

