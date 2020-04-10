No religious gatherings during COVID-19 lockdown: MHA

Ensure no religious processions, gatherings take place during coronavirus lockdown: MHA to states

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 10 2020, 17:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2020, 18:45 ist
Home Ministry also said that appropriate vigil on social media should be maintained against circulation of any objectionable content. PTI/File photo

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Friday, directed states to ensure that there is no social/ religious gathering or procession during the coronavirus lockdown period in the following festival season.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

In a communication to states, the MHA said they should inform district authorities and field agencies that they should take all required precautionary and preventive measures for maintenance of law and order, peace and public tranquillity.

Appropriate vigil on social media should also be maintained against circulation of any objectionable content during festival season, it said.

It said the guidelines issued by the MHA should be brought to the attention of public authorities, social and religious organisation and citizens.

 

"For violation of any lockdown measure, action under the relevant penal provisions of the Disaster Management Act 2005 and Indian Penal Code should be taken by the law enforcing agencies," it said.

 

The guidelines for containment of COVID-19 clearly mention that no religious congregation will be permitted without any exception and all social/ cultural/ religious functions/ gatherings shall be barred.

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Festival
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Ministry of Home Affairs
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Did you know coronavirus has 23 lineages?

Did you know coronavirus has 23 lineages?

'Ensure mentally ill people are safe during COVID-19'

'Ensure mentally ill people are safe during COVID-19'

Tablighi Jammat members, come out, time’s up

Tablighi Jammat members, come out, time’s up

COVID-19: Boris Johnson back to hospital ward

COVID-19: Boris Johnson back to hospital ward

New York sees signs of coronavirus progress

New York sees signs of coronavirus progress

 