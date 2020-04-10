Ensure no religious processions, gatherings take place during coronavirus lockdown: MHA to states

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Friday, directed states to ensure that there is no social/ religious gathering or procession during the coronavirus lockdown period in the following festival season.

In a communication to states, the MHA said they should inform district authorities and field agencies that they should take all required precautionary and preventive measures for maintenance of law and order, peace and public tranquillity.

Appropriate vigil on social media should also be maintained against circulation of any objectionable content during festival season, it said.

It said the guidelines issued by the MHA should be brought to the attention of public authorities, social and religious organisation and citizens.

"For violation of any lockdown measure, action under the relevant penal provisions of the Disaster Management Act 2005 and Indian Penal Code should be taken by the law enforcing agencies," it said.

The guidelines for containment of COVID-19 clearly mention that no religious congregation will be permitted without any exception and all social/ cultural/ religious functions/ gatherings shall be barred.