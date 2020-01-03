Ensure security of Sikhs: India tells Pak

India on Friday strongly condemned the vandalism at the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, which, according to reports was attacked by an angry mob, leaving Sikh pilgrims stranded for hours.

“India strongly condemns these wanton acts of destruction and desecration of the holy place. We call upon the Government of Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of the members of the Sikh community,” External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said in a statement here.

According to reports, locals in Nankana Sahib – the birthplace of Guru Nanak – were resentful of the opposition by the Sikh community to the alleged forcible conversion of Jagjit Kaur to Islam and her marriage to a Muslim boy.

Videos from Nankana Sahib, posted by Delhi BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, showed an angry mob shouting slogans against the Sikh community outside the iconic gurdwara, to which Sikh pilgrims were granted special access by Pakistan to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Sirsa appealed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to take immediate action against such communal incidents.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also urged Khan to intervene and ensure that the devotees stranded in the gurdwara were rescued.

“We are concerned at the vandalism carried out at the revered Nankana Sahib Gurdwara today,” Kumar said.

“Strong action must be taken against the miscreants who indulged in the desecration of the holy Gurudwara and attacked members of the minority Sikh community. In addition, Government of Pakistan is enjoined to take all measures to protect and preserve the sanctity of the holy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara and its surroundings,” the External Affairs Ministry spokesman said.