'Even Rakhi Sawant will contest': Hema Malini on Kangana Ranaut contesting Mathura elections

BJP MP Hema Malini on Saturday snapped back at the reporters over 'film stars' contesting elections when asked about Kangana Ranaut's rumoured political debut from Mathura, which is also the constituency that Malini represents.

#WATCH | Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: When asked about speculation that actor Kangana Ranaut could contest elections from Mathura, BJP MP Hema Malini says, "Good, it is good...You want only film stars in Mathura. Tomorrow, even Rakhi Sawant will become." pic.twitter.com/wgQsDzbn5Z — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

In a reply to a question about Ranaut possibly contesting elections from Mathura, she was quoted by ANI saying, "You won't get the politicians who want to run from Mathura elected. But you put it in everyone's head that only film stars should contest elections, that Mathura only wants film stars (as elected representatives). Tomorrow, Rakhi Sawant will also contest elections."

While there are no recent indications of Ranaut contesting elections, in December last year while in Mathura she said that while she does not belong to any party, she would 'campaign for nationalists'.