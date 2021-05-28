Everyone will be vaccinated for Covid-19 by December, says Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said that the vaccination exercise for Covid-19 in India will be completed by December.
He added that the Health Ministry has given a roadmap for producing 216 crore doses by the end of the year.
He also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying, "The language used by Rahul Gandhi, the way he tried to stoke fears on Covid-19 confirm that the Congress is behind toolkit."
More to follow...
