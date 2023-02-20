Everything spoken won’t amount to hate speech: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday said everything spoken cannot be equated as hate speech while maintaining that the country has great civilisation with eternal knowledge, which is unparalleled in the whole world.

Taking up a batch of petitions related to hate speech, a bench of Justices K M Joseph and B V Nagarathna said, "We have a common enemy that is hate. That is the only thing. Remove hate from your minds and just see the difference”.

To a plea by Kerala resident Shaheen Abdullah questioning hate speeches allegedly made in the Sakal Hindu Samaj rally in Mumbai earlier this month, the bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta if any hate speech was made over there.

Mehta replied, according to his instruction, “no”.

On this, the bench told advocate M Nizamuddin Pasha, representing one of the petitioners in the matter, said, “Two days back we stayed the proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi Chief Minister) in a case under Section 125 of the IPC and other provisions of the laws. It is not everything is said amounts to hate speech. So, we have to be careful only in terms of (what) this Section means as interpreted by this court,” the bench told the counsel.

The court also said there has to be some vilification to make particular statements as hate speech.

It put the matter for hearing on March 21.

During the hearing, Mehta said he would file the video clip of the events as well as the transcripts.