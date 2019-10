Delhi court sends ex-Fortis Healthcare promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, others to 14-days judicial custody in Religare Finvest fund scam.

RFL (Religare Finvest Limited) funds misappropriation case: Delhi's Saket Court sends Malvinder Singh, Shivinder Singh and 3 others to judicial custody till October 31. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/2to3A6g0BR — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2019

More to follow...