Explained | Right way to display Tricolour as per Flag Code of India, 2002

India’s celebration of 75 years of independence from British rule has been nothing but grand. The government started a 75-week countdown from March 12, 2021, celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to mark this day.

Under this initiative of ‘Jan-Utsav’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. As a part of this event, every citizen of India is encouraged to hoist the National Flag from August 13 to August 15 this year. The Independence Day spirits run high but the handling of the flag is a matter of concern.

The display/hoisting/use of the National Flag is governed by the Flag Code of India, 2002 and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

What is the Flag Code of India, 2002?

Before the Flag Code of India, 2002 came into effect there were many guidelines issued by the government on how to hoist the flag and handle it so that it is not disrespected. The Flag Code of India, 2002 came into effect on January 26, 2002. It compiles relevant instructions, laws, and practices. It governs the display of the National Flag by the public, private, and government institutions.

Can you display the National Flag at home?

Under the Prime Minister’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ scheme people have been encouraged to display the national flag in their homes. The Flag Code of India, 2002 also permits the common man, private organisations, or educational institutions to hoist/display the National Flag on all days or occasions while.

After the amendment in December 2021, the code allows machine-made or polyester flags are also allowed. The National Flag can be of any size but the shape has to be rectangular in 3:2 (length: height) ratio.

The amendment in July 2022 allows the National Flag to be flown day and night.

Can you have the national flag printed on your clothes?

In the spirit of patriotism, many might want to have the National Flag printed on their clothes but it is strictly prohibited under the Flag Code of India, 2002. The flag is not to be used as drapery in any form.

Is it allowed to put the national flag on vehicles?

The government has been campaigning for ‘Azadi ka Amritmahotsav’ for the past 75 weeks now and the emotions for ‘ Har Ghar Tiranga’ schemes are high among the common people as we get closer to completing our 75th year of independence. One might find the national flag displayed on many vehicles but it violates the Flag Code.

Covering the side, back or top of any vehicle is considered an insult to the National Flag.

The privilege to display the National Flag on the vehicle is limited to a few people like the President of India, Vice-President, Prime Minister and more.

What to do with the National Flag after the Independence Day

How to fold the flag?

After you take off the National Flag from display, it can’t be kept away like any other piece of cloth. As people across the country will be participating in 'Har Ghar Tiranga', the Centre has released guidelines on how to fold the flag.

What to do if the national flag is damaged?

In case the Flag is damaged, it is not permitted to be displayed. In the Flag Code of India, 2002, it is mentioned to destroy the flag as a whole in private prefarably by burning. In case of paper flags, one should not throw them on the ground but discard them in private, keeping in mind the dignity of the National Flag.

Punishment for direspecting the National Flag

As per the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971: "The Whoever in any public place or in any other place within public view burns, mutilates, defaces, difiles, disfigures, destroys, tramples upon or [otherwise shows disrespect to or brings] into contempt (whether by words, either spoken or written, or by acts) the Indian National Flag or the Constitution of India or any part thereof, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both."