Explained: The NEET dress code controversy

A National Testing Agency (NTA) controversy erupted when several girl students who appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in Kerala’s Kollam District reportedly accused an examination centre of making them remove their innerwear before entering the hall on Sunday. The NTA, however, denied that any such complaints had been received.

A father of one NEET aspirant lodged a police complaint that accused the Kollam exam centre authorities of putting his daughter through an ordeal. According to the father, his 17-year-old daughter was first subjected to an "uncomfortable" check and was then "humiliated" as she was allegedly made to sit for three hours without a brassiere.

Kerala Higher Education Minister Dr R Bindu described the incident as "highly deplorable".

In 2017, a similar controversy erupted when four teachers were accused of asking a girl to remove her innerwear before entering a NEET exam centre in Kerala’s Kannur district.

What are the rules on exam hall entry?

A 2022 NTA brochure says that candidates are not allowed to wear light-coloured clothes with long sleeves in exam halls. Slippers and sandals with low heels are permitted but shoes are not. Prohibited items include any text material present on paper, pencil boxes, plastic pouches, pens, calculators, scales, writing pads, pen drives, erasers and log tables. Also not permitted are mobile phones, earphones, health bands, wallets, goggles, watches, bracelets and cameras.

The NEET advisory also prohibits "any ornaments/metallic items". This is further categorised into a dress code for both males and females. Male candidates should wear half sleeves with bright buttons and avoid embroidered clothes while female candidates are advised not to wear clothes with elaborate embroidery, flowers, brooches or buttons, jeans with big pockets, leggings and palazzos.

What are the rules on frisking?

The advisory says that candidates will go through compulsory and extensive frisking with the help of "highly sensitive metal detectors" and barred items will not be allowed "under any circumstances" inside the exam centre.

According to the rules, female candidates will be frisked inside a closed space by female staff only.

There have been several incidents of cheating reported at NEET exam halls. Last year, in Jaipur, eight people were caught cheating and the people involved included the examiner and members of the administration. In the same year in Uttar Pradesh, a student of King George's Medical University, Varanasi, and another person were arrested for involvement in a NEET scam.