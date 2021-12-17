Explained | The roles and powers of CDS, the Chief of Defence Staff

General Bipin Rawat's sudden demise has left a gaping hole in the command structure of the Indian defence forces. As he was the Chief of Defence Staff, Rawat was responsible for managing the tri-services (Army, Navy, Air Force) and was the principal military advisor to the Defence Minister.

The post of CDS was created in 2019 on the recommendations of a committee of defence experts headed by Lt General D B Shekatkar.

While the search to identify the next CDS has begun, according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Centre has placed in an old system and appointed Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane as Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee.

Here are the roles and powers of the Chief of Defence Staff:

The CDS heads the Department of Military Affairs within the Ministry of Defence and acts as its secretary. The mandate of the Department of Military Affairs includes, among other things, facilitation of restructuring of military commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about jointness in operations, including through establishment of joint/theatre commands.

The CDS is the permanent chairman of the existing Chiefs of Staff Committee and a member of the Defence Acquisition Council and the Defence Planning Committee.

The CDS has a responsibility for coordination among the three services in equipment and arms procurement, training and staffing.

The CDS acts the principal military advisor to the Defence Minister on all matters related to the tri-services and military advisor to the Nuclear Command Authority.

The CDS assigns inter-services prioritisation to capital acquisition proposals based on the anticipated budget.

The CDS is also charged with bringing about reforms in the functioning of the three services with the aim to augment combat capabilities of the Armed Forces by reducing wasteful expenditure.

Watch latest videos by DH here: