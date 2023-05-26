Explore cross-movement of scientists: Rajnath to DRDO

Explore cross-movement of scientists with other institutions: Rajnath to DRDO

Addressing another conference largely attended by industry leaders, Singh asked the industry to become a ‘leader’ from an ‘imitator’ in futuristic technologies

Kalyan Ray
Kalyan Ray, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 26 2023, 05:29 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 05:29 ist
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses during the 'CII Annual Session 2023', in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday mooted the idea of the cross-movement of scientists between DRDO and other institutions as an option to enhance the links between the two research establishments leading to the development of new technologies.

Addressing a conclave here, Singh asked scientists from both sides to explore the possibility of deploying Defence Research and Development Organisation researchers as faculty in academic institutions while allowing scientists from other institutions to serve on deputation in DRDO.

Elaborating on the benefits of the DRDO–academia partnership, he said a synergy will help the defence research body get skilled human resources from institutions like the Indian Institute of Science, IITs, NITs and universities. The academia, on the other hand, will benefit from the R&D fund of DRDO that it spends on developing new technologies.

Also, scientists from non-DRDO institutions will get access to the infrastructure and advanced laboratory facilities in the defence research organisation. “Such a symbiotic relationship will be helpful in further enhancing the start-up culture in our country,” Singh said.

The Union government last year announced that the defence R&D will be opened up for industry, start-ups and academia with 25% of the defence R&D budget earmarked for such joint projects.

“Unless we do research, we will not be able to adopt new technologies. R&D has the ability to convert ordinary substances into valuable resources. It has been a key factor in the development of civilisations throughout history,” Singh added.

Addressing another conference largely attended by industry leaders, Singh asked the industry to become a ‘leader’ from an ‘imitator’ in futuristic technologies.

“Security equations are changing at an unprecedented pace and countries are focusing more than ever on technological advancements in the fields of artificial intelligence, quantum computing & genetics, etc. This is an opportunity to make a mark with the aim to help the nation leapfrog on the path of progress,” he said at the CII annual session.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Rajnath Singh
Ministry of Defence
DRDO

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dark, lustful, complex: It's a woman's world at Cannes

Dark, lustful, complex: It's a woman's world at Cannes

'Rana Naidu' actor Ashish Vidyarthi remarries at 60

'Rana Naidu' actor Ashish Vidyarthi remarries at 60

Tipu's bedchamber sword makes new auction record in UK

Tipu's bedchamber sword makes new auction record in UK

Who is Bimal Patel? Man behind new Parliament design

Who is Bimal Patel? Man behind new Parliament design

MiG-29K makes 'historic' night landing on INS Vikrant

MiG-29K makes 'historic' night landing on INS Vikrant

 