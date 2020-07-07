Face masks, hand sanitisers no longer essential items in India: Centre

Face masks and hand sanitisers are no longer under the purview of the Essential Commodities Act as the products are now in abundant supply.

The Centre has decided to allow the March 13 notification, that brought the two products under the purview of the Act, to lapse.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

On March 13, the Union consumer affairs ministry had declared face masks and hand sanitisers as essential commodities till June 30 to boost supply and prevent hoarding of these items in its fight to check the spread of Covid-19.

Distilleries and apparel manufacturers were encouraged to take up production of hand sanitisers and face masks respectively as the demand shot up as they were found effective in controlling the spread of Covid-19.

Since the supply of the two products is in surplus, the government believes that there are little chance of increase in prices or hoarding.