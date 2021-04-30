Facebook slammed for blocking #ResignModi posts by 'mistake'

Facebook on Thursday came under fire after it blocked a large number of posts with the hashtag #ResignModi by "mistake".

The social media giant restored the posts hours later, clarifying that it was not done "at the behest of the government".

The blocking of the posts by "mistake" comes against the backdrop of the Modi government facing growing criticism over its handling of the Covid-19 crisis that is devastating India and making global headlines.

"We temporarily blocked this hashtag by mistake, not because the Indian government asked us to, and have since restored it," a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

However, Facebook did not elaborate on how the "mistake" happened.

Earlier, Twitter and other social media platforms removed about 100 posts and URLs critical of the government after the Centre directed them to do so, saying the content was fake news.

On Wednesday, Facebook followers witnessed a hashtag calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being inaccessible. Users who were searching the hashtag were told that such posts were "temporarily hidden here" because "some content in those posts goes against our Community Standards".

The blocking of the hashtag came ahead of the polling in the last phase of the West Bengal elections.

The Centre and state governments have come under scrutiny for failing to arrange adequate oxygen supply, hospital beds, including ICU beds, amid a record-breaking surge in cases and deaths.

Recently, Lumen database, an independent research project studying cease and desist letters concerning online content, had claimed that more than 50 posts - including those by an MP, MLA and filmmakers - were removed by Twitter on government request.

Government officials claimed that social media platforms were asked to remove the posts and URLs to "prevent obstructions in the fight against the pandemic" and disruption of public order due to the said posts.