Faceless tax assessment from Oct 8: Finance minister

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday that from October 8 the Centre will introduce faceless and randomised assessment for both the CBDT and the CBIT.

She was addressing the media following an interaction with tax officials in Kolkata.

The minister also said that with the introduction of faceless and randomised assessment the possibility of harassment will come down to a great extent.

As for issuing of notices of tax claim she said that from October 1 it will be issued with a document identification number. “When such a notice is issued to someone it has to be issued with a document identification number. Without it the recipient will be within his or her rights to consider the notice as not issued,” said Nirmala.

She also said that the Centre is yet to take a call on how to use the surplus transfer which it recently received from the RBI.

"As regards the surplus reserve which has come from the RBI at this stage we have not yet made our mind as to how that is going to used,” said Sitharaman.