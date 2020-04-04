Fake news amid COVID-19 outbreak, a cause of concern for WB govt

Spreading of fake news on social media amid the COVID-19 outbreak has become a cause of concern for the West Bengal Government. Over the last few days, 145 of such incidents have taken place in the state. While 30 persons have been arrested 98 have been cautioned in this regard.

Indicating that they are ready to crack the whip over the issue West Bengal Police in a recent tweet stated that those who make such posts will be in trouble.

“Please refrain from spreading rumors, fake news and posting objectionable comments on social media. This may put you in trouble. In the last few days, 145 of such incidents were detected. 30 persons have been arrested and 98 persons were cautioned. Do not become one of them,” tweeted West Bengal Police.

According to police sources, such false news and information are being spread through fake social media profiles. They also said that those who are spreading such fake news are mostly claiming that a new COVID-19 positive patient has been found in the locality or the vaccine for the virus has been invented.

“We have noticed that in some cases such offenders are even using proxy servers to avoid detection. But soon we will nab all of them,” said a senior police official.

The state’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Special Task Force (SIT) of Kolkata Police have increased social media monitoring.

The state government has also stepped up legal action against those violating the nationwide lockdown. West Bengal Police has arrested 387 persons in the last 24 hours for violating the lockdown and lodged 53 FIRs. Kolkata has arrested 1780 persons in the last 48 hours for violating the lockdown.

Meanwhile, with 11 more persons testing positive for COVID-19 infection the total number of active positive cases in the state went up to 48. Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha made the announcement on Saturday.