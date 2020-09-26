Farmers' stir success in Punjab, tepid elsewhere

Farm Bills: Farmers' stir success in Punjab, tepid elsewhere

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 26 2020, 00:10 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2020, 00:33 ist
A farmer of the Trinamool Congress arranges crops in the shape of the map of India during a protest in Kolkata on September 25, 2020. AFP

Riding on tractors and marching on foot, farmers turned up in huge numbers in Punjab and Haryana to oppose the agriculture sector reforms initiated by the Modi government.

Farmers squatted on railway tracks and highways in the two states, considered the food bowl of the country, demanding a rollback of reforms termed “historic” by the Modi government that allow farmers to sell their produce beyond APMC limits and promote contract farming.

The Bharat Bandh call by a group of farmers’ organisations and supported by Opposition parties such as Congress, Left among others, received tepid response across other states, with sporadic protests at some towns and cities.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra likened the Modi government to the ‘East India Company’ and backed farmers’ protests while senior party leaders addressed press conferences demanding rollback of the “so-called agri reforms”.

In Delhi, Bharat Kisan Union activists who rode tractors from western Uttar Pradesh villages, were stopped at the Delhi-Noida border, while others protested in Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Baghpat.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

farmers
protest
Farm Bills
Punjab
Bharat Bandh

What's Brewing

'Da Vinky' who? Mona Lisa artist trends on Twitter

'Da Vinky' who? Mona Lisa artist trends on Twitter

WhatsApp clarifies on chat leak over NCB drug probe

WhatsApp clarifies on chat leak over NCB drug probe

Fact check: 'Dangerous animal' lurking farms at night

Fact check: 'Dangerous animal' lurking farms at night

Arunachal: Couple donates land to set up model village

Arunachal: Couple donates land to set up model village

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 