Farmers' agitation at Delhi borders reverberates in RS; House adjourned as Oppn seeks discussion on farm laws

Farmers' agitation at Delhi borders reverberated in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday with the Opposition stalling the proceedings leading to adjournment for the day after its notice to suspend the business and discuss the farm laws issue was not accepted.

Rajya Sabha witnessed three adjournments before finally calling it a day at 12:31 PM as Opposition MPs trooped to the Well of the House as and when the House re-assembled after adjournments, raising slogans against the Narendra Modi government and demanding discussion.

Soon after Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu made his remarks and official papers were laid on the table, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad referred to his notice for suspending the business.

Naidu said he has received notices from Azad, Tiruchi Siva (DMK), Sukhendu Shekhar Roy (Trinamool Congress), Elamaram Kareem (CPIM) and Binoy Vishwam (CPI) but said he was not able to accept it as members can avail the opportunity to raise the issue during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address for which 10 hours have been allotted.

He said he understood the concerns raised by the MPs for the need to resolve the issue at the earliest date. While disallowing the demand for suspension of business, he allowed MPs who submitted notices to make very brief mentions.

Azad said the farmers have been camping for more than two months and the issue needs to be discussed while Roy said the House is not aware of what is going on between the government and farmers and the House should discuss the issue separately from the Motion of Thanks.

Kareem said thousands of farmers were at Delhi borders amid the authorities cutting water and power supply. Calling it "inhuman", he demanded that the government immediately resume water and power supply to the protest sites, pointing out that the elderly, women and children are present there.

When the Session started, Siva said farmers have been sitting on roads for over two months in the cold and the issue needs to be discussed separately. Naidu did not agree and as he went ahead with Question Hour, Opposition MPs walked out of the House. However, they returned soon and started shouting slogans following which Naidu first adjourned the House till 10:30 AM. Similar scenes were witnessed at 11:30 AM when the House re-assembled, prompting Deputy Chairman Harivansh to adjourn the House again till 12:30 AM.

The Opposition MPs were in no mood to budge as they rushed to the Well at 12:30 PM again and Harivansh then adjourned the House for the day.

DH had on Sunday reported that Opposition would demand suspension of business to discuss farmers' issue on February 2. The government had not agreed to its demand for an immediate discussion on the issue.