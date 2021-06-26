Farmers' agitation enters 8th month; Centre appeals to call off protests

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to the farmers to end their anti-farm laws agitation that entered the eighth month on Saturday and join talks with the government to address their concerns.

Tomar’s fresh appeal came on a day the farmers’ unions marched to Raj Bhawans in several state capitals to hand over a memorandum demanding immediate repeal of three farm laws.

“I want to urge all the farmers’ union to end their agitation. The Government is ready to discuss and address concerns over any provision of the farm laws,” Tomar told reporters in Bhopal.

The three protest sites in the national capital – Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders – were buzzing with activity as farmers rode tractors from their villages to express solidarity with the agitation.

“We had written to the government about re-starting talks. Their response was that the farm laws will not be repealed, but they were ready to talk,” Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said addressing supporters at the Ghazipur border here. He said there was no solution in sight for the seven-month agitation.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of 40 farmer unions spearheading the agitation, observed “save agriculture, save democracy day” across the country on Saturday to mark the completion of seven months of farmers protest and 46 years of the declaration of Emergency.

As demonstrations by farmers continued at the Ghazipur protests site, rumours swirled about Tikait’s arrest raising tensions in the region. However, Tikait himself came forward to issue a clarification that he was present at the protest site and not taken into custody by the Delhi Police.

“Fake news! News related to the arrest of Rakesh Tikait is incorrect. Pl stay away from such fake news/tweets. Action will be taken for spreading such false news/tweets,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said on Twitter.

A group of farmers marched to the Raj Niwas here to submit a memorandum to Lt Governor Anil Baijal demanding repeal of the farm laws.