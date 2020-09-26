Farmers exempted from taking NOC to extract groundwater

The Centre has exempted 5 categories of water users including farmers, individual domestic consumers from taking No Objection Certificate (NOC) for extracting groundwater.

As per latest guidelines issued by the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) under the Jal Shakti Ministry to regulate the withdrawal of groundwater, five categories of users need not take NOC, which are-individual domestic consumers in both rural and urban areas for drinking water and domestic uses, rural drinking water supply schemes, agricultural activities, Armed Forces offices and Central Armed Police Forces establishments in both rural and urban areas, and micro and small enterprises drawing groundwater less than 10 cubic metre/day.

However, NOC will be required for groundwater extraction for drinking and domestic use for residential apartments or group housing societies in urban areas where “local government water supply agency is unable to supply the requisite amount of water”. The entities will also have to pay charges.