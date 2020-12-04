Farmers' leaders give call for Bharat Bandh on December 8

Farmers' leaders give call for Bharat Bandh on Dec 8

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 04 2020, 17:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2020, 17:48 ist
Farmers take part in a demonstration to protest against the central government’s recent agriculture reforms at the Delhi-Haryana state border in Singhu on December 4, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The farmers' group on Friday gave a call for Bharat Bandh on December 8.

We have decided to give 'Bharat bandh' call on December 8, said farmer leader Harvinder Singh Ladkhwal after a meeting. 

Yesterday, we told the Government that the farm laws should be withdrawn. On 5 Dec, effigies of PM Modi will be burnt across the country. We have given a call for Bharat Bandh on December 8, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Lakhowal) General Secretary, HS Lakhowal at Singhu Border told ANI.

Developing story. More details awaited.

 

