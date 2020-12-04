Farmers' leaders give call for Bharat Bandh on December 8

The farmers' group on Friday gave a call for Bharat Bandh on December 8.
We have decided to give 'Bharat bandh' call on December 8, said farmer leader Harvinder Singh Ladkhwal after a meeting.
Yesterday, we told the Government that the farm laws should be withdrawn. On 5 Dec, effigies of PM Modi will be burnt across the country. We have given a call for Bharat Bandh on December 8, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Lakhowal) General Secretary, HS Lakhowal at Singhu Border told ANI.
Developing story. More details awaited.
