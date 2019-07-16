Farmer's livelihood is in pathetic condition: DMK

Attacking the government in the Lok Sabha, the Opposition DMK Tuesday said the condition of the farmers in the country is pathetic.

Party Member S S Palanimanickam said farmers are lagging behind every other profession in the country.

"BJP said that they would be doubling the income of farmers but they are only repeating the same slogan because there is a big gap between their saying and action," he said. The Member was participating in the discussion on Demand for Grants for the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, and Rural Development Ministry.

"I am sure that in the next election also, you will be repeating the same slogan. We were expecting loan waiver but that did not happen...You are just giving peanuts to farmers," he said.

On the PM Kisan Yojna, under which the government gives Rs 6000 per annum to farmers, he said that this is a small amount.

He suggested that if the government wants to double farmers income they need to give special importance to sectors like dairy, poultry and fishery.

"They should get remunerative prices," he said.

Ramapati Ram Tripathi (BJP) said the Budget mainly focuses on village people and farmers.

The Budget would also help in doubling the income of farmers.

"Rs 6,000 is not a small amount and this will help small farmers in crucial times. They do not have to approach moneylenders now," he said, adding the amount is helping them in buying seeds and urea.

For urea, farmers do not have to stand in queues due to the steps taken by the government, he said.