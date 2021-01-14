Farmers' protest live: New farm laws to benefit capitalists not cultivators, says Bhupesh Baghel

Farmers burnt copies of three contentious farm laws on the festival of Lohri on Wednesday even as protesters said that the Centre has 'totally failed' to justify in the past over 50 days of their struggle how these Acts will benefit them. So far, eight rounds of negotiations have been held between the government and the protesters and a fresh round is scheduled for Friday. The protesters will also hold Mahila Kisan Diwas programmes on January 18 and 'Mahapadavs' at Raj Bhavans in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala from January 23 to 25, in Maharashtra from January 24 to 26 and in Odisha on January 23. Stay tuned for more updates.