Farmers' protest live: New farm laws to benefit capitalists not cultivators, says Bhupesh Baghel

Farmers burnt copies of three contentious farm laws on the festival of Lohri on Wednesday even as protesters said that the Centre has 'totally failed' to justify in the past over 50 days of their struggle how these Acts will benefit them. So far, eight rounds of negotiations have been held between the government and the protesters and a fresh round is scheduled for Friday. The protesters will also hold Mahila Kisan Diwas programmes on January 18 and 'Mahapadavs' at Raj Bhavans in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala from January 23 to 25, in Maharashtra from January 24 to 26 and in Odisha on January 23. Stay tuned for more updates.
Farmers can't expect justice from apex court’s panel: UP Cong chief Lallu
Uttar Pradesh state Congress president Ajai Kumar Lallu on Wednesday asserted thatfarmersprotesting against the three central farm laws cannot expect justice from the Supreme Court-appointed panel because four of its members have already favoured the laws in past. Talking to reporters here, Lallu said with the apex court intervening in the matter, thefarmershad expected that it would repeal the law.
Supreme Court has erred on farm laws resolution
Neither the government nor the farmers who are protesting against the three new farm laws had approached the Supreme Court for mediation on the issues of dispute between them. The main issue before the court, raised in some petitions, concerned the constitutional validity of the laws, but these were not filed by the agitating farmers.
Centre should immediately repeal farm laws, no committee can do it: AAP
A day after the Supreme Court set up a four-member committee to end the impasse over new farm laws, the AAP on Wednesday demanded that the Centre immediately repeal the legislations as no panel can do it.
Centre misleading country, Supreme Court on farm laws: Congress
The Congress on Wednesday accused the government of misleading the country and the Supreme Court by claiming that pre-legislative consultations were held prior to the passage of the three farm laws and claimed this amounted to contempt of court.
Modi directly responsible for death of many farmers during protest: Siddaramaiah demands withdrawal of three farm laws
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday demanded that the Centre's new farm laws be withdrawn, a day after the Supreme Court stayed their implementation. In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of turning a blind eye to the plight of farmers in the country.
No information on pre-legislative consultation on farm laws, says Agriculture Ministry in RTI reply
RTI queries seeking details of pre-legislative consultations on the three contentious farm laws have drawn a blank with the information officers of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare indicating that they do not have any information about such an exercise.
On Lohri, protesting farmers burn copies of new farm laws
Farmers burnt copies of three contentious farm laws on the festival of Lohri on Wednesday even as protesters said the Centre has "totally failed" to justify in the past over 50 days of their struggle how these Acts will benefit them.
