Farmers' protest live: Centre hopeful for positive result ahead of talks with farmer leaders

The government's ninth round of negotiations with protesting farmer unions will take place as scheduled on Friday and the Centre is hopeful of positive discussions. The farmer unions have maintained that they were ready to attend the scheduled talks with the government, even as they have said that they do not want to appear before the court-appointed panel and have also questioned its composition. Meanwhile, Activist Anna Hazare wrote a letter to PM Modi, reiterating his decision to launch "the last hunger strike" of his life on farmers' issues in Delhi by January-end. Stay tuned for more updates.