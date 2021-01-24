Farmers' protest news update: Farmers gear up for R-Day tractor parade; Man who alleged conspiracy makes U-turn

Farmers have chalked out elaborate plans to carry out tractor parades on Republic Day with Delhi Police on Saturday giving permission to them for the same as the standoff between protesting farmer unions and the government over the contentious farm laws continued even after 11 rounds of talks during two-month-long agitation. The row surrounding the surfacing of a masked man at farmers' protest sight who was accused of being party to a conspiracy hatched to kill four of the farm leaders, later took a curious twist with the accused denying his earlier statement and in counter, accusing the farmer leaders of forcing him to lie after abducting him. Stay tuned for more latest updates.
DH Toon | Neither farmers, nor government willing to blink (Cartoonist: Sajith Kumar, DHNS)
Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand on Friday said that if the new farm laws are repealed, no government will have courage to bring them again in the next 10-15 years, and termed the ongoing stalemate between the Centre and protesting farmer unions as a "clash of egos".
The 11 rounds of talks between the government and farmer unions have failed to yield any concrete results although the government has offered a proposal to keep the laws under suspension for 1-1.5 years.
Haryana youth makes U-turn, claims he was forced to lie about conspiracy to kill farmer leaders
The row surrounding the surfacing of a masked man at farmers' protest sight on Friday who was accused of being party to a conspiracy hatched to kill four of the farm leaders, took a curious twist on Saturday with the accused denying his earlier statement and in counter, accusing the farmer leaders of forcing him to lie after abducting him.
Over 2 lakh tractors will be part of Jan 26 'kisan parade': Farmer leaders
Over two lakh tractors will be part of the January 26 'kisan parade' in the national capital and around 2,500 volunteers will be deployed to facilitate the movement of the vehicles, farmer unions opposing the Centre's new agri laws said on Saturday.
Firm on demand of repealing farm laws, farmers say decision on future action after tractor parade
Protesting farmer leaders on Saturday remained firm on their demand of a complete repeal of the three contentious farm laws, and said their immediate focus is on the January 26 tractor parade.
Farm Laws: Farmers set for 'historic' Republic Day tractor rally
