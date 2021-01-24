Farmers' protest news update: Farmers gear up for R-Day tractor parade; Man who alleged conspiracy makes U-turn

Farmers have chalked out elaborate plans to carry out tractor parades on Republic Day with Delhi Police on Saturday giving permission to them for the same as the standoff between protesting farmer unions and the government over the contentious farm laws continued even after 11 rounds of talks during two-month-long agitation. The row surrounding the surfacing of a masked man at farmers' protest sight who was accused of being party to a conspiracy hatched to kill four of the farm leaders, later took a curious twist with the accused denying his earlier statement and in counter, accusing the farmer leaders of forcing him to lie after abducting him. Stay tuned for more latest updates.