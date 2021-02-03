Farmers' protest news updates: Centre and Oppn reach consenus over talks on farmers issue in Rajya Sabha

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivastava on Tuesday defended the heightened security measures at city borders, saying the force has "strengthened" barricades so that they cannot be broken again. With multi-layered barricading, iron nails on road, barbed wires, iron rods between cemented barriers and deployment of DTC buses and extra personnel on ground, the tremendous security cover at and near the farmers' protest locations have now become sites of unusual attraction. A delegation of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Tuesday met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and urged him for a judicial inquiry into the alleged "conspiracy" against farmers protesting Centre's farm laws. The Congress decided to offer legal help to protesting farmers and journalists for relief and redressal of their grievances. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party for their leaders walking out of an all-party meeting convened to evolve a consensus on the Centre’s agriculture laws and the farmers' agitation.