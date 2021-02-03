Farmers' protest news updates: Centre and Oppn reach consenus over talks on farmers issue in Rajya Sabha

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivastava on Tuesday defended the heightened security measures at city borders, saying the force has "strengthened" barricades so that they cannot be broken again. With multi-layered barricading, iron nails on road, barbed wires, iron rods between cemented barriers and deployment of DTC buses and extra personnel on ground, the tremendous security cover at and near the farmers' protest locations have now become sites of unusual attraction. A delegation of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Tuesday met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and urged him for a judicial inquiry into the alleged "conspiracy" against farmers protesting Centre's farm laws. The Congress decided to offer legal help to protesting farmers and journalists for relief and redressal of their grievances. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party for their leaders walking out of an all-party meeting convened to evolve a consensus on the Centre’s agriculture laws and the farmers' agitation.
SC will hear today a batch of pleas pertaining to Republic Day violence
Supreme Court will hear today a batch of pleas pertaining to the violence that occurred during tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day, including the one which has sought setting up of a commission headed by a retired apex court judge to probe into the incident.
Such panchayats will be held across the country until the government accepts our demands: Bharatiya Kisan Union (Arajnaitik) leader Rakesh Tikait en route to Jind to attend a Mahapanchayat. (ANI)
Centre, Opposition to hold 15-hour discussion on farmers' protest
The Centre and the Opposition parties on Wednesday reached a consensus in the Rajya Sabha to allocate 15 hours to discuss the issues surrounding farmers' protest during the Motion of Thanks.
Today's Question Hour and tomorrow's Question Hour and Zero Hour to be suspended. Pvt Members business on Friday also suspended. Debate on Motion of Thanks on President's address to start at 9.30 AM. BJP's Bhubhaneswar Kalita to move motion.
As Rajya Sabha takes up Motion of Thanks, 3 AAP MPs rush to Well and shout slogans demanding separate discussio. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu suspends Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta and Sushil Gupta for the day. House adjourned for 6 minutes as 3 MPs remain in House.
After Rihanna, Greta Thunberg stands in solidarity with protesting farmers
Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November end, demanding the government to repeal the three farm laws and legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.
DH Toon | 'Made in India' tools counter farmers' stir
With multi-layered barricading, iron nails on road, barbed wires, iron rods between cemented barriers and deployment of DTC buses and extra personnel on ground, the tremendous security cover at and near the farmers' protest locations have now become sites of unusual attraction.
Credit: Sajith Kumar, DHNS
Heavy security deployment at Tikri border during farmer's protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress MP Rajeev Satav gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over demand for withdrawal of three farm laws
"Because autocracy has trumped democracy !" Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala replies to Rihanna's tweet over farmers' protest across India
"We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," tweets Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg
Iron nails, barbed wires turn farmers' protest sites into fortresses
The strengthened security measures at the agitation sites across the borders come after the violence during the Republic day tractor parade by protesting farmers' in which 394 security personnel were injured.
Internet suspension, barricades non-conducive for talks with Govt: Farmer leader
Continued internet suspension in areas on Delhi's outskirts, barricading and installation of barbed wires around protest sites by the Centre will not create a conducive atmosphere for talks over contentious new laws, a farmer leader said here Tuesday.
Joginder Singh Ugraha of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers unions protesting farm laws, said this at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border where he reached with hundreds of supporters to meet Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait.
Ghazipur, the camping site of protests led by BKU since November, has virtually turned into a fortress with multi-layer barricading, concertina wires coming up around the site and deployment of large number of security personnel to prevent protestors' movement to Delhi.
Internet continues to remain suspended at protest sites on Delhi's borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, disconnecting protestors from accessing social media, among other online forums.
"The credit for saving this movement goes to Rakesh Tikait who has thwarted government's attempts to end it. The way government has suspended Internet, disrupted water supply, set up barricades and barbed wires around protest sites today, this will not create a conducive atmosphere for talks," Singh said, according to a statement sent by BKU's media in-charge Dharmendra Malik.
Twitter restores several accounts it had 'withheld' over farmer protest tweets
Twitter has restored several accounts it had “withheld” on Monday after the government had asked it to take action against 250 handles which had posted “false and provocative content” related to the ongoing farmers' agitation, according to sources.
These withheld accounts included those of Kisan Ekta Morcha and BKU Ekta Urgahan that have thousands of followers and have been actively involved in the ongoing protests, which have now resumed online activities.
According to the sources, “Twitter blocked some accounts under its 'Country Withheld Content' policy in response to a valid legal request from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.”
However, in subsequent meetings with the government officials, Twitter is learnt to have conveyed that the accounts and tweets in question constitute “free speech” and are “newsworthy” and thereafter the tweets and accounts have been “unwithheld”.
