Farmers' protest live: Agitating farmers to hold tractor march today

Farmers protesting against the new Central agriculture laws deferred their proposed tractor march to today and tomorrow due to a bad weather forecast, even as they asserted they will intensify their stir in the coming days. A stalemate continued on January 6 between the government and a representative group of thousands of protesting farmers, as the unions stuck to their demand for the repeal of three farm laws right from the beginning of the meeting even as the ministers listed various benefits of the Acts. Stay tuned to DH for more latest updates.
No sign of thaw in negotiations between Centre and farmers on new laws; Tractor march on Thursday
A day before farmers protesting against Centre's new agriculture laws organise a tractor march from all protest sites near the national capital, Government on Wednesday showcased the support by "a large number of farmers from across the country" for the farm laws and urged the protesting unions to "understand the sentiments behind reforms" brought through these legislations.
Cancellation of UK PM's visit our victory, govt's 'diplomatic defeat': Farmer unions
Farmer unions protesting against the three new agri laws Wednesday claimed the cancellation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to India later this month was a "political win" for them and a "diplomatic defeat" for the government, and asserted their agitation has been receiving global support.
AAP accuses Punjab CM of implementing farm laws, demands his resignation
Alleging that the Congress government in Punjab has implemented the contentious farm laws in the state, the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday demanded resignation of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for "overt and open betrayal of the farmers".
OPINION | The inconclusive definition of ‘farmer’
Land reforms have been the silver lining for landless farmers after independence. With the abolition of zamindari system and similar other feudal entities that prevented any form of land tenure security to tillers, states wanted to usher in a new era of parity where access to land will be the basic norm.
