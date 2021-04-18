Farmers refuse to end agitation at Delhi borders

Farmers agitating against the three farm laws on Sunday rejected appeals to end their 143-day protest given the surge in the Covid-19 cases across the country.

“From Delhi’s borders to other parts of the country, farmers’ protests will end only when the demands of the farmers are met,” Darshan Pal, leader of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the umbrella organisation of the farmers spearheading the protests, said here.

He said the government should fight the Covid disease and rising pandemic instead of fighting with the hardworking farmers and labourers.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had appealed to the farmers to end the protests citing the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 25,462 new cases of Covid-19 with nearly 30 per cent of the more than 85,000 persons testing positive for the infectious disease.

“Based on humanity, the government should set up vaccination centres at the farmers' protest sites, they should be provided with the necessary equipment and instructions for protection from the corona,” Pal said.