Father arrested for raping teen daughter in Rajasthan

Father arrested for raping teenage daughter in Rajasthan town

The man had allegedly been raping his 15-year-old daughter for the past four months, police said

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 11 2022, 19:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2022, 19:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping his teenage daughter in Atru town of Baran district, police here said.

The man had allegedly been raping his 15-year-old daughter for the past four months, police said.

He was booked after the girl and her friend came to Atru Police Station late Saturday night and filed a complaint against her father of sexually exploiting her for months, Station House Officer Ramkishan Godara said.

The minor in her complaint alleged that her father had been raping her for the last four months in a drunken state, he said.

She said that her father had remarried after the death of her mother around three years ago, but her step mother, having fed up with his alcohol addiction, left the house around six month ago.

She said that her father had been raping her every night almost since her stepmother left.

The girl has a younger brother and a sister who live with her in the house, the SHO said.

Following the complaint, police lodged a case of rape under sections of IPC and the POCSO Act and investigated the matter, Gorada said.

The girl underwent a medical examination on Sunday and recorded her statements under section 164 before a magistrate on Monday, following which police arrested her father, he said.

The victim is a class 5 dropout as her father pulled her out of the school after the death of her mother three years ago, police said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajasthan
India News
rape case

What's Brewing

That's not cricket! Gujarat police bust fake league

That's not cricket! Gujarat police bust fake league

‘Stranger Things’ shows how conspiracy theories do harm

‘Stranger Things’ shows how conspiracy theories do harm

The cost of being active on social media

The cost of being active on social media

Prince George's pics from his Wimbledon debut go viral!

Prince George's pics from his Wimbledon debut go viral!

 