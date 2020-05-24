Fees paid for transport dept valid till July 31

Fees paid for transport dept valid till July 31

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 24 2020, 18:12 ist
  • updated: May 24 2020, 18:12 ist
Representative image (Photo by S K Dinesh/DH photo)

The Union Ministry of Road Transport on Sunday said all fee paid by public for getting documents or availing services under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, including new driving license or renewing an existing one, learners licence,  international driving permit and for undertaking any test on or after February 1 will continue to be valid till July 31.

"If there is delay in paying the fees from 1st of Feb, 2020 till the period of lockdown, there would not be any additional or late fee to be charged for such delays  till 31st July 2020, " the statement from the Ministry of Road Transport said.

The Ministry statement came after the government received compalints about public facing difficulties in respect of various fees/late fees as mandated under rule 32 and 81 of Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989 due to lockdown in the country and closure of Government Transport Offices.

There are cases where the fees have already been paid, for the service or renewal, however, the process could not be completed due to lockdown. Further, there are issues where citizen is finding difficult to deposit fees due to closure of RTO offices, the statement said.

The Ministry earlier said it has extended the validity of all motor vehicle related documents whose validity expired since February 1 or would expire  till June 30 will be treated as valid till June 30.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Transport
licence
transport department
Lockdown
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Central Vista: A waste of money, violation of norms

Central Vista: A waste of money, violation of norms

Reliance starts trials of JioMart across India

Reliance starts trials of JioMart across India

NYTimes front page, a depiction of US' coronavirus woes

NYTimes front page, a depiction of US' coronavirus woes

'Signs of working COVID-19 vaccine possible in autumn'

'Signs of working COVID-19 vaccine possible in autumn'

 