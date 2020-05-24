Fees paid for transport dept valid till July 31

The Union Ministry of Road Transport on Sunday said all fee paid by public for getting documents or availing services under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, including new driving license or renewing an existing one, learners licence, international driving permit and for undertaking any test on or after February 1 will continue to be valid till July 31.

"If there is delay in paying the fees from 1st of Feb, 2020 till the period of lockdown, there would not be any additional or late fee to be charged for such delays till 31st July 2020, " the statement from the Ministry of Road Transport said.

The Ministry statement came after the government received compalints about public facing difficulties in respect of various fees/late fees as mandated under rule 32 and 81 of Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989 due to lockdown in the country and closure of Government Transport Offices.

There are cases where the fees have already been paid, for the service or renewal, however, the process could not be completed due to lockdown. Further, there are issues where citizen is finding difficult to deposit fees due to closure of RTO offices, the statement said.

The Ministry earlier said it has extended the validity of all motor vehicle related documents whose validity expired since February 1 or would expire till June 30 will be treated as valid till June 30.