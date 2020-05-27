Fewer cancellations on second day of domestic flights

Fewer cancellations on second day of domestic flights

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 27 2020, 03:28 ist
  • updated: May 27 2020, 03:28 ist
Passengers wearing face shields upon their arrival at T3 of IGI airport after the resumption of flight services, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

The second day of resumption of domestic flights witnessed fewer cancellations as more passengers took to the skies on Tuesday.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said airports across the country handled 325 departures and 283 arrivals with 41,673 passengers on board till 5:00 pm on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh re-joined the aviation map on Tuesday with Vijaywada and Vishakhapatnam airport scheduled to handle eight flights each

Follow live updates on coronavirus here.

“So far limited cancellations have been seen. Overall, the second day is better than the first,” Nishant Pitti, Co-founder and CEO, Easemytrip.com told DH.

Delhi airport witnessed 25 cancellations due to operational reasons, leading to disappointment and anguish to some passengers.

“Smooth operations of the domestic civil aviation operation. Our airports have handled 325 departures and 283 arrivals with 41,673 passengers till 5 pm on  May 26 the second day after recommencement of the domestic flight,” Puri said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Hardeep Singh Puri
Coroanvirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Kerala risks sliding into community transmission: CM

Kerala risks sliding into community transmission: CM

'Easing of travel restrictions behind COVID-19 surge'

'Easing of travel restrictions behind COVID-19 surge'

'States deficit up to 4.5% of GDP; Revenue gap at 2.8%'

'States deficit up to 4.5% of GDP; Revenue gap at 2.8%'

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities

‘With infections contained, we’re in a good position’

‘With infections contained, we’re in a good position’

 