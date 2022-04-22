'File better affidavit': Supreme Court raps Delhi Police over hate speech report

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed dissatisfaction towards the affidavit filed by the Delhi Police stating that no hate speech was made at Delhi Dharm Sansad last year in December.

The apex court directed the Delhi Police to file a "better affidavit" within two weeks.

Delhi Police tells Supreme Court that it needs to have a relook at its affidavit and will file a fresh affidavit. Supreme Court asks Delhi police to file a "better affidavit" within two weeks. — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

More to follow...

Check out the latest videos from DH: