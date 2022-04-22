File better affidavit on hate speech: SC to Delhi cops

'File better affidavit': Supreme Court raps Delhi Police over hate speech report

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 22 2022, 12:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2022, 12:55 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed dissatisfaction towards the affidavit filed by the Delhi Police stating that no hate speech was made at Delhi Dharm Sansad last year in December. 

The apex court directed the Delhi Police to file a "better affidavit" within two weeks.

More to follow...

Supreme Court
India News
hate speech
Delhi

