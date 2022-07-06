FIR against Mohua Moitra for remarks on Goddess Kali, TMC MP says 'Bring it on BJP'

An FIR has been filed against TMC MP Mohua Moitra for hurting Hindu sentiments over her remarks on Goddess Kali.

Moitra on Tuesday stirred a controversy by saying that she has every right as an individual to imagine Goddess Kali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess, as every person has the right to worship God and Goddess in his or her own way.

While the BJP went at Moitra hammer and tongs and wondered if it was the official stand of West Bengal’s ruling party to insult Hindu Gods and Goddesses, the TMC distanced itself from the comment and condemned it.

The FIR has been filed by Mahila Morcha President Tanuja Chakraborty at Bowbazar Police Station in Kolkata.

Reacting to the development, Moitra said, "Bring it on BJP! Am a Kali worshipper. I am not afraid of anything. Not your ignoramuses. Not your goons. Not your police. And most certainly not your trolls. Truth doesn’t need back up forces."

