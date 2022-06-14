FIR against TV journalist for Nupur's Prophet remarks

FIR against TV journalist Navika Kumar for remarks made by Nupur Sharma in news debate

The FIR was registered at Nanalpeth police station on the complaint filed by a Muslim cleric who accused Sharma and Kumar of intending to outrage religious feelings

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 14 2022, 21:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2022, 21:10 ist
Navika Kumar. Credit: Twitter/@navikakumar

Senior TV journalist Navika Kumar has been named in an FIR registered in Maharashtra's Parbhani district against now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who had allegedly made objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad during a news debate hosted by Kumar, police said on Tuesday.

The First Information Report was registered at Nanalpeth police station on the complaint filed by a Muslim cleric on Monday who accused Sharma and Kumar of intending to outrage religious feelings, an official said.

Sharma had made objectionable remarks against the Prophet during a 'prime time' news show aired by Times Now hosted by Navika Kumar, the editor-in-chief of Times Now Navbharat and Group Editor, Times Network.

"Times Now anchor Navika Kumar and Nupur Sharma are booked under section 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," the police official said.

Further investigation is underway. Several FIRs were registered against Sharma in Maharashtra and other states in the wake of her remarks against the Prophet which led to massive outrage in India and also in gulf countries.

