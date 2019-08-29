Fire breaks out in Telangana Express, passengers safe

A fire broke out in two coaches of the Hyderabad-New Delhi Telangana Express (Train No 12723) at Asaoti station in Haryana on Thursday.

The fire broke out in two coaches of the train at 7.43 am and both have been isolated, said Northern Railway Spokesperson Deepak Kumar. He also said that all passengers were safe.

When the train was passed Asaoti and was on the way to next station Ballabgarh at 7.43 am, gateman noticed smoke in the ninth coach from the rear end. He immediately alerted the authorities and the train was stopped and fire engines were called.

The fire was brought under control and damaged coaches detached from the train. After accommodating passengers of damaged coaches in remaining coaches, the train reached its destination New Delhi railway station safely, said the official.

Due to the incident, the movement of trains was disrupted on the busy Nizamuddin-Mathura route for three hours.

Railway helpline no - 01124359748.