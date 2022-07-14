First Monkeypox case in India confirmed in Kerala

First Monkeypox case in India confirmed in Kerala

As per WHO, around 9,200 Monkeypox cases were reported in 63 countries so far

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 14 2022, 10:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2022, 19:46 ist
Illustration shows test tube labelled 'Monkeypox virus positive'. Credit: Reuters File Photo

One person in Kerala was found to be infected with Monkeypox. It is the first Monkeypox case being confirmed in the country.

As per WHO, around 9,200 Monkeypox cases were reported in 63 countries so far.

Kerala health minister Veena George said that a 35-year-old man who came from UAE a few days back was found to be infected with Monkeypox. His condition, however, was stable.

Also Read — What we know so far about monkeypox mutating and spreading

All his primary contacts, including his parents, eleven passengers who sat near him on the flight, an auto driver, a taxi driver and doctors and staff at a private hospital in Kollam were also kept under isolation. The incubation period of the virus is 21 days.

The minister said that the infected person himself was quite suspicious about the infection as one of his close friends abroad got infected. Hence he took precautions like covering body while travelling from UAE to Thiruvananthapuram.

He took treatment at a private hospital in Kollam following symptoms like fever, headache and boils on the body. Following suspicions, he was shifted to a government hospital.

The sample collected from the person was sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune and the result came by evening.

Also Read: Health Ministry raises alarm on monkeypox, issues guidelines

Health experts said that the zoonotic disease spreads mainly through close contact only. The mortality rate was also very low.

The first Covid case in the country was also reported in Kerala on January 30 2020 on a medical student from China.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Monkeypox
Kerala
India News
WHO

What's Brewing

Why are women, children in India becoming more anaemic?

Why are women, children in India becoming more anaemic?

Drink up! The importance of water and electrolytes

Drink up! The importance of water and electrolytes

NASA triumphantly unveils full set of Webb's first pics

NASA triumphantly unveils full set of Webb's first pics

Swollen Tungabhadra submerges Hampi ruins

Swollen Tungabhadra submerges Hampi ruins

DH Toon | Sri Lanka: Avert humanitarian crisis!

DH Toon | Sri Lanka: Avert humanitarian crisis!

Joe Biden has met every Israeli PM since 1973

Joe Biden has met every Israeli PM since 1973

 