Five suspected terrorists arrested in Delhi; Khalistani-Kashmir terror link comes to light

Five men -- two from Punjab and three from Kashmir -- were arrested in the national capital early on Monday after a gun battle with Delhi Police indicating that Pakistan's spy agency ISI is attempting to link Khalistan movement with the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwaha said the two arrested Punjabi men were also involved in the murder of Shaurya Chakdra awardee Balwinder Singh. Singh was murdered in October.

"On Monday morning, our team received specific information that two Punjab based criminals were supposed to receive some money from three Kashmiris. On this specific information, five people were arrested after a brief exchange of fire from the Laxmi Nagar area in Delhi," Kushwaha said. Police recovered three pistols, one kg of heroin and Rs one lakh in cash.

The three Kashmir-based men were allegedly supplying money to the other two to carry out targeted killings. "They (Kashmiri men) were selling drugs and the proceeds were used for financing terror in Punjab," Kushwaha said.

Kushwaha also said the arrested people have no links with the farmers agitating against the controversial farm laws at Delhi borders.

"The duo from Punjab are part of criminal gangs...two of the three Kashmiri men have clear links with Hizbul Mujahideen," Kushwaha said.

He said the arrests showed the ISI game-plan, which is linking both the Khalistani and Kashmiri terrorists to create trouble in the country.

He said the ISI is now using the drug route to fund terrorism in India after demonetisation hit hard the fake currency rackets.

"After demonetisation, the supply of fake currency has hit hard. The ISI is now trying to pump in drugs from Afghanistan where it has hold," Kushwaha said.

With people in Punjab disillusioned with Khalistan movement, he also said, the ISI is using criminal gangs. This, he said, serves two purposes -- creating communal disharmony and demoralise people who stand up to terrorism.

They were handled by one Sukh Bihariwal, who is currently based in the Gulf and arranges weapons for the hit-jobs.

He said while the ISI is using Punjab-based criminals for hit jobs while Kashmiri youths are being made to trade drugs to fund terror incidents.