Flights from India to UK to start from January 6: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flights from India to UK will restart from January 6 while flight operations from UK to India will resume on Jan 8, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday.

Flights from India to UK to restart from Jan 6 while flight operations from UK to India will resume on Jan 8. 30 flights will operate every week -- 15 each by Indian & UK carriers. This schedule is valid till Jan 23: Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (file pic) pic.twitter.com/vUxlCl0UTz — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2021

"30 flights will operate every week -- 15 each by Indian and UK carriers. This schedule is valid till Jan 23", Puri said.