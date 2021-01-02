Flights from India to UK to start from Jan 6

Flights from India to UK to start from January 6: Hardeep Singh Puri

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 02 2021, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2021, 15:08 ist
Hardeep Singh Puri. Credit: PTI

Flights from India to UK will restart from January 6 while flight operations from UK to India will resume on Jan 8, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday.

 

"30 flights will operate every week -- 15 each by Indian and UK carriers. This schedule is valid till Jan 23", Puri said.

