Flipkart tells Nagaland customer it doesn't deliver 'outside India'; apologises

DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 10 2020, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2020, 23:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters.

E-commerce site Flipkart landed in a trouble after one of its service executives told a customer from Nagaland that it does not deliver 'outside India'.

The gaffe occured on the company's Facebook page, when a customer asked Flipkart as to why the company does not deliver to Nagaland, as according to the customer, "we did not get independence and are still part of India", to which the executive replied that "sellers do not provide service outside India".

However, the company soon realised its error and apologised, and though the comments were deleted, Dimapur Today shared screenshots of the conversation on its Facebook page, to which one user said "At least someone recognised (Nagaland) as an independent nation".

Flipkart received a lot of flak on social media for the blunder.

