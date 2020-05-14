FM Nirmala Sitharaman targets March 2021 for nationwide coverage of 'One Nation One Ration Card'

During her press conference detailing the economic package announced by PM Narendra Modi, FM Sitharaman detailed the 'One Nation One Ration Card' programme.

Read: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference on coronavirus economic package: Key takeaways

Here are the key takeaways from the programme:

Technology to be used to enable migrants to access PDS (ration) from any fair price shop across India by March 2021.

'One Nation One Ration Card' by March 2021#AatmaNirbharBharatPackage pic.twitter.com/3QiezlPBgr — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 14, 2020

This is done as a part of PM Narendra Modi's technology-driven system reforms, which is one of the 5 pillars of economic growth, that he had mentioned on his address to the nation

67 crore beneficiaries across 23 states and covering 83% of the Public Distribution System (PDS) population will be covered by national portability by August 2020.

She assured that 100% national portability will be achieved by March 2021.

All states and UTs will complete full FPS nomination by March 2021.