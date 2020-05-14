'One Nation One Ration Card' for all by March 2021: FM

FM Nirmala Sitharaman targets March 2021 for nationwide coverage of 'One Nation One Ration Card'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 14 2020, 17:20 ist
  • updated: May 14 2020, 18:09 ist
PTI photo

During her press conference detailing the economic package announced by PM Narendra Modi, FM Sitharaman detailed the 'One Nation One Ration Card' programme.

Here are the key takeaways from the programme:

Technology to be used to enable migrants to access PDS (ration) from any fair price shop across India by March 2021.

This is done as a part of PM Narendra Modi's technology-driven system reforms, which is one of the 5 pillars of economic growth, that he had mentioned on his address to the nation 

67 crore beneficiaries across 23 states and covering 83% of the Public Distribution System (PDS) population will be covered by national portability by August 2020.

She assured that 100% national portability will be achieved by March 2021.

All states and UTs will complete full FPS nomination by March 2021.

