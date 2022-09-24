Food delivery agent takes year-long legal course to file FIR against Army Major for assault

A year after an Army Major from Gurugram allegedly assaulted him, a food delivery executive won a court battle and managed to get an FIR registered in the case.

A district court directed the Kherki Daula police to lodge an FIR against the accused on Wednesday for assaulting Sonu, 27, in a Gurugram housing society in September last year.

“Swabhimaan ki ladai thi (It was a fight for self respect). I filed a complaint with the police the same night, but they did not register an FIR. I approached senior officers, but after no action was taken, I decided to take legal recourse,” Sonu told The Indian Express.

The conflict began when the security guard of the society asked him to use a service lift, and not the elevator meant for residents. The Major intervened and started arguing with Sonu. “He asked how I had dared to use the other lift and called me a ‘gavaar’ (illiterate). He said, ‘pata nahi kaunse gaon se aa jaate hai (Don’t know which village such people come from)’. He suddenly slapped and punched me and threatened to put me in jail. I was confined there for 45 minutes.”

Sonu said he had sustained an ear injury after the incident.

The Major, however, had a different account. He alleged that Sonu was not a delivery agent at all and had used a fake card to enter the building illegally.

“The guard said he refused to put on the mask and forcibly intruded into the lift. He started shouting and punched the guard on his chest due to which he fell on the floor,” the army Major told IE.

Sonu had taken up delivery work during the pandemic as he was desperate for work.

DH could not independently verify the story.