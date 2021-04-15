India's Covid crisis worsens with 2L single-day cases

For the first time, India sees over 2 lakh single-day Covid-19 cases

The death toll increased to 1,73,123 with 1,038 daily new fatalities

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 15 2021, 09:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 09:59 ist
Passengers stand outside the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

India reported a record single-day rise of 2,00,739 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of cases to 1,40,74,564, while the active cases surpassed the 14-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll increased to 1,73,123 with 1,038 daily new fatalities, the highest this year, the data updated at 9 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 36th day in a row, the active cases increased to 14,71,877. Meanwhile, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,24,29,564.

Asserting that the government is committed to ensuring adequate availability of Covid-19 vaccines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for harnessing the combined power of community groups, political parties and NGOs in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

(With PTI inputs)

Coronavirus
COVID-19
India
Health Ministry

