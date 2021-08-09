Foreign nationals now eligible for vaccination in India

Foreign nationals now eligible for Covid-19 vaccination in India

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 09 2021, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2021, 19:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Foreign nationals residing in India are now eligible for vaccination in the country

Their passports will be considered as identity document for registration on Co-WIN portal.

More to follow...

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India
India News
Foreigners
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Citrus and fruity: Nagaland coffee brews hope on hills

Citrus and fruity: Nagaland coffee brews hope on hills

China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

8-yr-old Hindu boy charged with blashphemy in Pakistan

8-yr-old Hindu boy charged with blashphemy in Pakistan

Will Prithviraj's 'Kuruthi' live up to expectations?

Will Prithviraj's 'Kuruthi' live up to expectations?

Want to know what it's like on Mars? NASA to the rescue

Want to know what it's like on Mars? NASA to the rescue

5 bitter football 'break-ups' akin to Messi and Barca's

5 bitter football 'break-ups' akin to Messi and Barca's

Can a nation be both 16th and 44th in Olympic medals?

Can a nation be both 16th and 44th in Olympic medals?

 