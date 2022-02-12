Ex-Bajaj Auto chairman Rahul Bajaj passes away at 83

Former Bajaj Auto chairman Rahul Bajaj passes away at 83

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 12 2022, 16:16 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2022, 16:33 ist
Former chairman, Bajaj Auto Limited, Rahul Bajaj. Credit: PTI File Photo

Businessman Rahul Bajaj, the Chairman-emeritus of the multinational conglomerate Bajaj Auto, passed away on Saturday.

He was 83.

Bajaj, who was ailing for some time, passed away in Pune.

Known to call a spade a spade, Bajaj was one of the respected leaders of India Inc.

In 2008, he split Bajaj Auto into three units - Bajaj Auto, finance company Bajaj Finserv and a holding company. His sons, Rajiv Bajaj and Sanjiv Bajaj, are now managing the day-to-day affairs of the company.

