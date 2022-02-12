Former Bajaj Auto chairman Rahul Bajaj passes away at 83

Businessman Rahul Bajaj, the Chairman-emeritus of the multinational conglomerate Bajaj Auto, passed away on Saturday.
He was 83.
Bajaj, who was ailing for some time, passed away in Pune.
Known to call a spade a spade, Bajaj was one of the respected leaders of India Inc.
In 2008, he split Bajaj Auto into three units - Bajaj Auto, finance company Bajaj Finserv and a holding company. His sons, Rajiv Bajaj and Sanjiv Bajaj, are now managing the day-to-day affairs of the company.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube