Former Bajaj Auto chairman Rahul Bajaj passes away at 83

Businessman Rahul Bajaj, the Chairman-emeritus of the multinational conglomerate Bajaj Auto, passed away on Saturday.

He was 83.

Bajaj, who was ailing for some time, passed away in Pune.

Known to call a spade a spade, Bajaj was one of the respected leaders of India Inc.

In 2008, he split Bajaj Auto into three units - Bajaj Auto, finance company Bajaj Finserv and a holding company. His sons, Rajiv Bajaj and Sanjiv Bajaj, are now managing the day-to-day affairs of the company.

